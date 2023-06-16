11,700 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

