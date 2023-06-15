Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $359.81

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 359.81 ($4.50) and traded as low as GBX 351.84 ($4.40). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.53), with a volume of 16,147 shares traded.
Zotefoams Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. The stock has a market cap of £172.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.77.
Zotefoams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Zotefoams
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.
Further Reading
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.