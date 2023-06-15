ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $315,614.57 and approximately $16.88 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00099019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00045026 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

