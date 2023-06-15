Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $27.66

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $28.70. Zai Lab shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 68,543 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after acquiring an additional 430,877 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

