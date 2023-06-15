Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $780.35

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 780.35 ($9.76) and traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.09). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 886 ($11.09), with a volume of 10,261 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 783.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 716.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,716.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

