Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yoshitsu in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yoshitsu by 28.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

Yoshitsu stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 109,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.78.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

