Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Trading 1% Higher

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.14. 1,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

About Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (SMLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 ESG index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks screened for various environmental, social, and governance factors. SMLE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

