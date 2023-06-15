XRUN (XRUN) 1-Day Volume Hits $82,693.64

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $314.09 million and approximately $82,693.64 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

