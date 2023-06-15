X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.3 %

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.

