WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 3.7%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 131,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,554,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in WW International by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in WW International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

