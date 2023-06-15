Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 74,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Wrap Technologies Stock Up 9.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.