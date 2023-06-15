WOW-token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $282.35 million and $1.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02829498 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

