Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.89. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 12,561,769 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Workhorse Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Further Reading

