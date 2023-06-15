Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.89. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 12,561,769 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Workhorse Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.