Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.36

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.36 and last traded at $219.36, with a volume of 147442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Workday Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of -210.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $38,320,705 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

Further Reading

