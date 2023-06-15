Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 6.3%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 9,259,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 48,469,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Woodbois from GBX 6 ($0.08) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Woodbois Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £11.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Woodbois
Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.
