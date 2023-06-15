Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 6.3%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 9,259,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 48,469,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Woodbois from GBX 6 ($0.08) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £11.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

