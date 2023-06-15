Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,050

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,750 ($46.92) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,637.86 ($45.52).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,842 ($35.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,229 ($40.40). The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -390.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,874.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,675.23.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

