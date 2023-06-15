Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wishpond Technologies Stock Performance

Wishpond Technologies stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. Wishpond Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64.

About Wishpond Technologies

(Get Rating)

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

See Also

