Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wishpond Technologies Stock Performance

Wishpond Technologies stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. Wishpond Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64.

Get Wishpond Technologies alerts:

About Wishpond Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Wishpond Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishpond Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.