Wise (LON:WISE) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.63) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Wise Trading Up 0.0 %

LON WISE opened at GBX 620.20 ($7.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10,336.67. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 731.80 ($9.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 569.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 573.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £896.10 ($1,121.25). In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £896.10 ($1,121.25). Also, insider David Wells sold 139,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total transaction of £781,849.60 ($978,290.29). 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

