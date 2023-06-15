William H. Lyon Sells 936 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $44,965.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

