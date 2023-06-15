WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,584.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,703 shares of company stock worth $491,723. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 638,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.80 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $297.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 186.84%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

