WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Hits $15.53 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $234,174.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00292174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

