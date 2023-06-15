WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $235,956.03

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $235,956.03 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00294329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00017220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

