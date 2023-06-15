Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 3.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 302,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,050. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.