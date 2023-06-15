Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Down 3%

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.45. 293,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,527,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638,884 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,291,000 after acquiring an additional 842,308 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

