Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HIO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,275. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

