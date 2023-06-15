WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $156.84 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. WEMIX has a market cap of $156.84 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 967,406,883 coins and its circulating supply is 253,524,573 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 967,378,082.7422304 with 253,496,073.26434186 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.6257677 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,941,379.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

