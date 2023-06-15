Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

