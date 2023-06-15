Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.