Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar General (DG)

6/6/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $178.00.

6/5/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.

6/5/2023 – Dollar General had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

6/5/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $187.00.

6/5/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $235.00.

6/2/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/2/2023 – Dollar General had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/2/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $175.00.

6/2/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $200.00.

6/2/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $166.00.

6/2/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $178.00.

6/2/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $155.00.

6/2/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $170.00.

6/2/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $201.00.

6/1/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/1/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

5/26/2023 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/18/2023 – Dollar General is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,497. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average is $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 42.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

