Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Webjet from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Webjet alerts:

Webjet Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Webjet Company Profile

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.