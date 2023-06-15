WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,000. Graco comprises about 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Graco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

