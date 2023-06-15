WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $7.38 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHR opened at $238.50 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

