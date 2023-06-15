WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 91,162 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 82,042 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

