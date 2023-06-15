WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,130 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $491.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.93. The company has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.83.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

