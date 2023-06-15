WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 109,678 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,370,000. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $158.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

