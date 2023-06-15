WC Walker & Associates Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 2.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.30. 598,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average is $166.95. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $195.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

