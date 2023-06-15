WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.00. The stock had a trading volume of 735,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,874. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.47. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.