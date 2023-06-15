WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 135 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $178.06. 910,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,028. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.