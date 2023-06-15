Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $363.60

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $363.60 and last traded at $363.60, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.19 and its 200-day moving average is $303.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

