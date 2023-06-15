Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Warpaint London Stock Performance

LON:W7L traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.44). The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,298. Warpaint London has a 1-year low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3,443.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

