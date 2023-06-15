Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Critical Survey

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) and Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 13.07% 4.93% 1.79% Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 3 4 4 0 2.09 Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $45.91, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $801.57 million 3.89 $103.74 million $1.00 35.35 Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

About Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

