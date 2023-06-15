Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $58,952.67 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $58,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Warby Parker Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,282,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,943,000 after purchasing an additional 148,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $93,249,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

