Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $58,952.67 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $58,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
Shares of WRBY stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.