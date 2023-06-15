Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $870,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,655 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

ADSK stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $215.22. 284,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.