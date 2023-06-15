Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $550,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $18.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,628.31. 67,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,636.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2,429.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

