Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $508,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $396.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,482. The company has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $396.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.