Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $200.94. The company had a trading volume of 62,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,646. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $201.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

