Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 445,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,318. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

