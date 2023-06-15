Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $687,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.72. 78,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.