Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,690 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.33. 29,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

