Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLAL traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.66. 44,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,401. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.